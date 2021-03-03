Name of 19-year-old woman killed while standing by disabled car on freeway released

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 19-year-old woman who was killed after crashing, then getting out of her disabled car on Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

Nadia Eden Alatorre-McNeal, of Chico, was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix on eastbound I-8 near North First Street around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday when she apparently lost control of the car, which struck the center divide, according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After hitting the concrete wall, the Toyota ended up disabled in the right lane of the three-lane highway, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

Following the crash, Alatorre-McNeal got out and stood near her car in the right lane, Garrow said. A short time later, a 2002 Infiniti G35 coupe driven by a 24-year-old San Diego man slammed into the disabled Toyota, which then struck the woman.

The impact sent the victim flying into the left lane on the eastbound highway, where she was struck by two additional vehicles, the officer said. Alatorre-McNeal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Infiniti driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, Garrow said.

It was not immediately clear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.