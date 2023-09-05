EL CAJON, Calif. — A naked homeless man suspected of walking into a home while under the influence of methamphetamine was arrested in El Cajon, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday in the 1000 block of Redwood Ave, Lt. Keith MacArthur with the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say a female victim awoke to a naked man in her apartment who then walked into a room containing sleeping children.

“The victim’s adult brother was able to force the suspect out of the residence before police arrived. The suspect was contacted by police in the parking lot,” MacArthur said.

Authorities confirmed the victims, who did not know the man, were not injured during the incident, per ECPD.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Robert Young, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being under the influence of drugs, according to police. Young, who is homeless and stays in the area, was booked into jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.