Mystery ‘boom,’ shaking reported around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Residents from around San Diego County reported hearing a “boom” and feeling shaking early Wednesday evening, though it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the mystery occurence.

Shortly before 5 p.m., some members of the FOX 5 team heard the noise or felt the shaking, both at the station in Kearny Mesa and at various work-from-home locations. Within minutes, the newsroom received calls from viewers ranging from El Cajon to Ramona reporting a similar experience.

Did anyone else in San Diego feel a shake and hear a boom like 20 minutes ago? Not an earthquake — Jon (@jonnynumber_5) March 11, 2021

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also got calls — they told FOX 5 that they had heard reports ranging from the South Bay to La Mesa. The law enforcement spokesperson said they were not aware of the cause.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which typically registers and records even small quakes felt around the region, did not have a temblor on record for that time and location.

I absolutely love Twitter, way faster to find out instant info like possible sonic boom or earthquake in San Diego. Glad I’m not crazy. — 🌊Nicci (@Nicccixo) March 11, 2021

FOX 5 has also reached out to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to see if they would report that an aircraft had created a sonic boom, or some other training-related cause, which is an occasional culprit for similar mysteries. As of 6 p.m., the military had not provided a comment.