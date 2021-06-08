Mystery ‘boom,’ shaking reported across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – People across San Diego County reported hearing a “boom” and feeling shaking Tuesday night, though the cause wasn’t immediately clear.

Around 8:15 p.m. some members of the FOX 5 team heard the sound and felt the shaking in the South Bay, as well as at the station in Kearny Mesa.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which typically registers and records earthquakes felt around the region, did not have a quake on record for San Diego County at that time.

In a statement to FOX 5, officials at Camp Pendleton said that this week the base would be firing high explosive munitions within its training ranges, between 6 a.m. and midnight. The training includes both mortar and artillery fire.

However, it’s still unclear if the mysterious occurrence is related to training taking place at the base. Some people who heard the ‘boom’ in Imperial Beach said it sounded as if it was coming from the south.