VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are trying to find the person who detonated a series of explosives in North County this week — and they’re stepping up the reward for information.

Investigators with the ATF have joined a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department probe into the mysterious explosions in Vista Wednesday, despite no one getting hurt and no property being damaged.

Now someone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest in the case stands to earn $5,000 from San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the federal agency.

Little information remains available about the three blasts, which were heard within a short distance of one another in the span of a few hours. Each happened in a parking lot or other open space. Two resulted in small fires that crews quickly extinguished.

Wednesday’s first explosion happened at 11:30 a.m. on East Vista Way near Vale Terrace Drive. It was followed by another at 1:24 p.m. on E. East Drive near North Santa Fe Avenue, about a mile west of the first blast.

The last came at 2:41 p.m., a few blocks east on East Drive, near North Citrus Avenue.

Officials referred to the detonated devices as “homemade” but did not elaborate.

“If you see a device that seems suspicious or out of place in your neighborhood, do not touch, move or pick it up,” officials said in a news release Thursday. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information to share can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit sdcrimestoppers.org.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this report.