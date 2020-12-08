Mysterious San Diego monolith removed

SAN DIEGO – A mysterious monolith which cropped up in Scripps Ranch was removed by a group of people late Tuesday.

Video of the incident shows several people carrying the large silver structure away from where it was found earlier in the day next to stores off Scripps Poway Parkway.

It was the latest in a series of discoveries of monoliths starting with one found last month in Utah.

Reports of the monoliths have generated international attention in recent weeks. USA Today identified several instances of structures popping up and being removed, including multiple times in California as well as Texas, Romania and the United Kingdom.

It’s unclear who built the monolith found in Scripps Ranch. Also unknown are the people who removed the structure and where the monolith now is located.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.

A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.

A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.

A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.

A monolith appeared Tuesday in Scripps Ranch, the latest in a series of similar structures that have popped up around the world in recent weeks.