SAN DIEGO — Mysterious lights off the San Diego coast prompted locals to question what they were seeing via social media Monday evening.

“It’s still happening, going on about an hour now. Multiple floating lights over the ocean. Very still, very bright. Orange, reddish light. Patterns of 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6,” Twitter user @gabegunlock said.

The San Diego Police Department’s watch commander told FOX 5 that lifeguards believe it is flares in use for a military exercise.

“#ufo #ufosighting am I the only one freaking out?” another Twitter user @arya_michelle commented.

The bright beams of light could be seen from Tijuana and South Mexico to Santee and La Jolla, according to some of FOX 5’s Twitter followers.

