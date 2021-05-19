‘My heart lifted’: Millete family has ‘productive’ meeting with detectives

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A private meeting between the family of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete and detectives with Chula Vista Police Department has given the family renewed confidence in the direction of the investigation, Millete’s sister told FOX 5.

The meeting happened Tuesday morning and lasted about two hours. It was intended to improve the line of communication between the department and Millete’s loved ones, who have waited anxiously for four months as private search parties and a sprawling investigation have yielded few answers on the disappearance.

But Tuesday’s meeting gave Millete’s family a new sense of momentum.

“My heart kind of lifted, a little bit, that we do have hope,” Maricris Drouaillet told FOX 5. “They have a lot of progress that they have done. They laid out on the table what they plan to do.”

While Drouaillet said there were details of the meeting that she could not share publicly, she described a general sense of relief at some of the information they got to review.

“There was a ‘Wow’ moment that, ‘Oh my God … they are really working on that.’ They’re really deep into the investigation,” she said. “They gave us hope that they are on top of … the case. That they are working hard.”

Drouaillet also shared that the family has hired a lawyer to help Maya’s parents get visitation rights for her three kids. She said extended family members haven’t gotten a chance to spend time with the children for most of the four months Maya has been missing.

“We used to be together almost every other weekend,” she told FOX 5. “Not seeing them at all … it is very heartbreaking for the family.”

The kids have been living at home with Maya’s husband, Larry, throughout the investigation. That house has been targeted for two search warrants, most recently on May 7.

That was followed by a temporary gun violence restraining order for Larry, with public records showing he’s accused of possessing an illegal assault weapon and unregistered firearms, and of children having access to guns in the house.

In February, police said Larry had retained an attorney and was no longer answering police questions. He and his legal representation have declined to comment on recent stories from FOX 5.

The meeting came one day before an official update from Chula Vista Police Department, in which investigators shared the latest statistics on their effort and disclosed that they’ve recently searched an abandoned Chula Vista golf course.

You can review a timeline of the disappearance here, and watch Phil Blauer’s interview with Drouaillet in the video player above.