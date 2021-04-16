Museum of Photographic Arts reopens with new exhibits

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park will reopen to the public Friday with two new exhibits following a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will open its doors to welcome a new exhibition embracing the creative nature of young talent. Based on the collections of the Kiyosato Museum of Photographic Arts, “Beginnings, Forever” presents works by historic and emerging artists made before they were the age of 35 and explores talent through images by influential classic artists, postwar Japanese photographers and contemporary image makers.

“”Beginnings, Forever,” is a strong claim toward the value of arts exploration in youth, said Deborah Klochko, MOPA’s executive director and chief curator. “This is the experimental stage, but it’s also an age when someone might need reassurance.

“Visitors will see creative works,” Klochko said. “They will also see dozens of voices represented, artists that at a young age were told they had what it takes to be part of a museum’s collection.”

All contemporary works derive from “Young Portfolio,” an annual competition by KMoPA, which seeks to build the confidence of promising young photographers with purchases of their work. Artists represented in the exhibition include Edward Weston, Brassai, Robert Frank, Irving Penn, Shomei Tomatsu, Berenice Abbot, Keizo Kitajima, Hisae Imai, Ken Kitano and more contemporary photographers from across the globe.

The exhibition “Illusion: The Magic of Motion,” will also return to MOPA with a variety of artistic depictions that made images come to life. Visitors will explore how eyes perceive motion through pieces that explore the invention of cinema, works created through perspective and anamorphosis, and the magic of shadow puppets.

MOPA offers guests the option to choose their admission price with a voluntary contribution though the Pay What You Wish Program.

To create the best and safest experience for everyone at MOPA, staff and guests must remain six feet apart inside MOPA’s galleries and facial coverings must be worn at all times for guests aged 2 and older. Hand sanitizing stations are located at the entrance, and bathrooms located outside the museum are disinfected every hour.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.