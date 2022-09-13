LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a fight in Lemon Grove left another man dead Monday.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, deputies found a 51-year-old man “in medical distress” at an apartment in the 3700 block of Grove Street, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Paramedics tried to save the man, but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene. Deputies determined there had been a fight and detained a 32-year-old man in connection with the altercation.

Later that day, shortly before 5 p.m., authorities arrested 32-year-old Ernest Kelly on suspicion of murder and booked him into San Diego Central Jail, the department said. Authorities say the two men had an argument that led to the fight, but say “the details of the argument are still unclear.”

The suspect and the victim both lived in the same apartment complex and were acquaintances, according to the department. The name of the victim has not been publicly released.