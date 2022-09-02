SAN DIEGO — A person suspected of murder in San Jose was apprehended Friday in the San Diego area, authorities said.

Around 7:10 a.m., law enforcement received a report of a San Jose murder suspect whose vehicle was believed to be located within the San Diego area and possibly heading to Mexico, Cpt. Taylor Cooper with California Highway Patrol stated in a release.

The suspect’s vehicle was then spotted by a San Diego CHP sergeant on southbound Interstate 5, about 100 yards north of the Mexico border crossing, Cooper said. An enforcement stop was initiated and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the CHP San Diego area office until San Jose police arrived.