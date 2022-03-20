SAN DIEGO — Several cars were vandalized, including a construction traffic sign through the rear window of a parked car, Friday night in Downtown San Diego, according to police.

San Diego Harbor Police Department said officers found the damaged vehicles Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking the windows of a city-owned vehicle and two other cars on Pacific Highway and Broadway. Officers believe the same man also had thrown a construction sign through the rear window of a parked car at West G Street and Pacific Highway.

Multiple cars were vandalized in Downtown San Diego on March 18, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

After walking from the scene northbound on Pacific Highway, police said the man headed toward the parking lot next to the Santa Fe Train Depot at West Broadway and Pacific Highway, using softball-sized rocks to damage the windows of up to nine more vehicles, San Diego Harbor police said.

A witness said she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. to talk on the phone on the patio when she saw a man round the corner and pick up a street sign, chucking it into the back of a car and then walking off. She said he did not say a single word.

The investigation remains ongoing as police look for the man suspected of vandalism.