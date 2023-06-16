SANTEE, Calif. — A fight involving multiple teenagers broke out during a concert Thursday at the Town Center Community Park in Santee, authorities said.

The brawl occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Center Drive, Lt. Chris Galve with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Friday.

The park held a concert with around 1,500 people in attendance when two teenagers got into a fight with each other, causing other teens to join in, according to law enforcement. About 100 unsupervised teenagers were at the event, Galve said.

Two people suffered minor injuries while eight suspects were identified in connection with the fight, authorities confirmed. The identities of the victims or suspects who are minors will not be released.

An adult trying to detain one of the teens involved was assaulted by several other teenagers, per SDSO.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to render aid and conduct an investigation, but the crowd of teenagers became unruly, the sheriff’s department said. Additional teams responded to the scene, helping disperse the large crowd.

Several people also told authorities about another potential assault. No additional evidence of an assault was found.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who have cell phone video that could help with the investigation, please call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.