Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that authorities have not located the suspect as of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. We regret the error.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Spring Valley residence Saturday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities received reports of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of Ildica Street.

Deputies say about four to five people were injured in the shooting. All were transported to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.

The suspect in the incident remains at large, according to SDSO. K-9 units and SDSO’s ASTREA helicopter is overhead to assist in the search for the suspect.

Authorities held a perimeter around the scene for about an hour, including road closures. Some nearby homes appeared to be briefly evacuated, residents told FOX 5.

“This is like a big deal to happen on this street,” said a 16-year-old resident. “It’s a very quiet street.”

California Highway Patrol, the San Diego Police Department and National City Police Department also responded to the incident alongside SDSO.

No further details were immediately available.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.