DULZURA, Calif. – Multiple people were rescued Monday afternoon as crews battled a 350-acre blaze in rural East County, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

First reported around 1:30 p.m., CalFire initially said that the fire, located east of Marron Valley near Border Road, was at 30-acres and spreading at a moderate rate of speed. Just one hour later, however, officials said on Twitter that the blaze had spread to 350 acres and was not contained at all.

Despite crews transporting “multiple patients” from the area, CalFire said that there is no immediate threat of evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Officials are however monitoring a threat to infrastructure near Tecate Peak.

This fire comes less than 24 hours after a 65-acre vegetation fire also broke out in Dulzura. CalFire allowed that blaze to burn overnight and as of 6:45 a.m. Monday, the fire was at 65 acres and was 25% contained.

