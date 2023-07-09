Authorities on the scene of multiple brush fires along College Boulevard in Oceanside on Sunday, July 9. (KSWB/FOX 5)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Evacuations and road closures have been put in place after multiple brush fires broke out in Oceanside Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene in the 800 block of College Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m., according to authorities. By the time emergency responders arrived on scene, multiple brush fires had ignited along the road.

As of 5:45 p.m., the forward rate of spread for the brush fires had been stopped, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

According to Oceanside police, road closures have been implemented along SR-76 between Frazee Road and College Boulevard, as well as from Mission Avenue to Frazee Road.

Nearby businesses were also evacuated and closed from the 700 to 800 blocks of College Boulevard. No residential structures have been evacuated or are currently at risk, police said.

A smoke advisory has been issued by NCFPD for residents in the area surrounding the fires.

Authorities are asking that residents steer clear of the area until further notice as crews work to extinguish the fires.

At this time, the origin of the fires has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.