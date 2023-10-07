OTAY MESA, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego County crews are responding to a multi-acre brush fire near the Lower Otay Lake that broke out Saturday evening.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire had burned about 10 acres near Wueste Way in the community of Otay Mesa. The blaze has the potential for 20, the department said in a post on X.

Difficult terrain for ground resource access is contributing to the possibility for growth, Cal Fire explained. Although, in a post around 5:30 p.m., the department said “Firefighters are making good progress.”

There is no threat to structures at this time and no evacuations have been initiated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.