SAN DIEGO – The Metropolitan Transit System of San Diego announced Monday that it will ramp up services for the upcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Petco Park on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just 48 hours before the concert, which is expected to bring an estimated 40,000 people into the downtown area.

MTS representatives say they are committed to providing “hassle-free” transportation options for concertgoers and have therefore increased run times for trolleys both before and after the event.

Trolley services will run every 15 minutes or so, with final services running at 11:53 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to take advantage of Park and Ride stations at Old Town Avenue, Fashion Valley, Nobel Drive, Balboa Avenue and Tecolote Road.

Tickets for buses and trolleys can be purchased at each station or you can download the free PRONTO app to preload credits and buy one-day tickets. Day passes are $6 for adults and $3 for seniors and youth.

For more information on bus and trolley routes and run times or to use MTS’ free Trip Planner tool, click here.