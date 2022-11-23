SAN DIEGO — Bus and trolley services will operate primarily on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving day, said the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.

All maps and schedules for bus routes and the trolley system can be found here.

No service will be provided on Rapid Express routes 280 or 290, along with Sorrento Valley COASTER connection routes 972, 973, 974, 978 and 979 on Thanksgiving day.

MTS is offering a “friends ride free” holiday promotion for Nov. 24, which means every fare paying adult passenger, 18 and older, can bring a guest on board with them for free.

The PRONTO Support Center will be closed on Thanksgiving.

MTS encouraged travelers to avoid traffic jams this holiday season by parking and riding transit.