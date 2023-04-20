SAN DIEGO — The Metropolitan Transit System held a meeting Thursday morning to elect a new chair in the wake of the Nathan Fletcher sexual misconduct investigation.

For more than an hour, the MTS board discussed who it wanted as its next leader. The board, however, failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to approve one of the recommendations.

The candidates up for consideration included San Diego city councilman Stephen Whitburn, La Mesa councilwoman Patricia Dillard and El Cajon councilman Steve Goble.

Each candidate needed to garner 10 ‘yes’ votes, but all of them came up short.

Stephen Whitburn, who is currently the interim chair, will stay as a temporary leader until next month when the board takes up the recommendation and nomination process all over again.

Prior to voting, there was time for public comment.

As FOX 5 has reported, former chairman Nathan a Fletcher has been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by a former MTS employee who’s currently suing both Fletcher and MTS.

Fletcher has admitted to having an affair, but denied the allegations of assault and harassment. He resigned as board chair the day the lawsuit was filed.