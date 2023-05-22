SAN DIEGO — Dozens of Metropolitan Transit System bus routes could be impacted Monday as a work stoppage continues into its second week.

Ongoing labor negotiations between MTS contractor Transdev and its bus operators prompted workers to start striking last Tuesday, when some drivers walked away from their buses at the end of their shift and left management to park the buses inside the facility. Workers are asking for better working conditions and pay.

The public transit service provider advised riders Monday the following bus routes could be affected:

South Bay Bus Division

1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

East County Bus Division

88, 115, 280, 290, 815, 816, 832, 834, 848, 851, 852, 854, 855, 856, 864, 872, 874, 875, 888, 891, 892, 894, 921, 928, 936

Copley Park Division (MTS Access and minibus service):

Weekdays: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985

The Imperial Avenue and Kearny Mesa divisions were operating normally, and trolley service was not impacted, MTS said.

MTS encouraged riders to stay up-to-date on its MTS Alerts and Detours website.

Jose Puga, vice president of the bus operators’ union Teamsters 683, told FOX 5 on Wednesday that workers are often forced to work 13 hours, with long, unpaid periods that are sometimes counted as extended meal periods.

Mitun Seguin, vice president of marketing and communications for Transdev, sent FOX 5 the following statement:

“Transdev is actively negotiating with the Teamsters 683 and remains hopeful that we will come to an amicable resolution soon with minimal disruption to the riding public. We have been engaged in negotiations with the union in good faith, with the goal of reaching a mutually satisfactory agreement that addresses the interests of both parties.

“During this period, we remain dedicated to ensuring the continuity of our operations and minimizing any impact on our valued customers. We have contingency plans in place to mitigate disruptions and to provide ongoing support to our clients. We have made good faith financial concessions, in addition to other important economic concessions and remain open to continued dialogue. We look forward to continuing respectful and productive discussions to find a resolution that meets the needs of our employees and aligns with the long-term sustainability of our business.”