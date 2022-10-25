SAN DIEGO — The 19th Annual 2022 Laptop Scholarship Essay Contest for high school students across San Diego County kicked off Tuesday, according to a press release by the Metropolitan Transit System.

MTS said it teamed up with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the San Diego County Office of Education to put on the competition, which prizes the top 40 best scored essay writers with brand new laptops.

High school students, grades nine through 12, are encouraged by MTS to submit an easy and application before the deadline of Nov. 25.

“To date, over 700 students have received brand new laptops thanks to our partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the San Diego County Office of Education,” said MTS Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Cooney. “This program is a way of giving back to the community by helping students have the tools necessary to be successful in their academic work.”

The annual essay prompt reflects a current or future project MTS project, Cooney explained.

“This year, the Youth Opportunity Pass went into effect and we want to hear from students what they think about the program so far,” said Cooney.

The Youth Opportunity Pass, which went into effect on May 1 according to MTS, will provide those aged 18 and under with free transit access across the San Diego region.

For the 2022 essay contest, students have been prompted to write a persuasive essay on the value of the pilot program and why it should or should not continue, the press release explained.

San Diego high students must submit their entries by Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m. to be considered. MTS said entries can be emailed to scholarship@sdmts.com or mailed/delivered to MTS at Laptop Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 900, San Diego with a zip code of 92101.

The Opportunity Pilot Program is set to end on Sept. 30, according to the press release.