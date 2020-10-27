MTS honored for employing people with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, The Arc of San Diego recognized the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Monday for its commitment to employing people with disabilities.

As part of the event, MTS honored individuals with disabilities and their job coaches who are part of bus detailing crews in Downtown and Kearny Mesa. For 15 years, MTS has partnered with The Arc of San Diego to provide bus detailing jobs for the disabled.

“I enjoy detailing the MTS buses,” said Christina Sierra, a client of The Arc of San Diego. “I like the structure of the job and the checklist we go through to make sure everything is done.”

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, 12 clients and four job coaches from The Arc of San Diego have been working to ensure hundreds of MTS buses are sanitized and safe for passengers and operators. The Arc employees are responsible for ensuring the cleanliness of the interior of all MTS buses, from the ceiling to the floor.

“MTS is committed to providing a safe and sanitary environment for our passengers and bus operators,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chair and San Diego County Supervisor. “The Arc employees are a critical component to this commitment. Our partnership with The Arc of San Diego is also a reflection of how our transit system is designed — to help individuals with disabilities gain access to better lives.”

Held each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a national campaign intended to highlight disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

“The transit service we put out every day helps thousands of people with disabilities get to their places of employment, healthcare appointments, pharmacy pick-ups and much more,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS’ CEO. “The Arc of San Diego employees we are honoring today play a very important role to provide this accessibility for our passengers.”

In 2019, The Arc of San Diego provided training and support to more than 450 individuals with disabilities and placed 88 people in jobs of their choice throughout San Diego County. It partners with more than 100 local businesses, municipalities and government agencies that employ individuals with disabilities.

“National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a time to celebrate not only the valuable contributions made by individuals with disabilities in the workplace, but the employers who create inclusive environments to make it possible,” said Matt Mouer, chief operations officer of The Arc of San Diego. “MTS is a remarkable community partner who supports our mission of empowering individuals with disabilities to achieve their life goals, including their career goals.”

