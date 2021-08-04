MTS giving away cards for free rides ahead of payment system switch

SAN DIEGO — MTS is launching a month-long campaign in August to get riders ready for a new payment system, which goes into effect next month.

Starting then, buses and trolleys will be switching to “PRONTO” cards. Since 2006, MTS has been using something called the “Compass” system, but the new and improved way of paying includes a lot more features to make riding transit easier.

Out with the old and in with the new! Don’t forget to pick up a new @sdmts card. pic.twitter.com/g33x9Qrdnz — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) August 4, 2021

New PRONTO cards eligible for free rides throughout the month of September were given out at the 24th Street Transit Center in National City on Wednesday. MTS plans to host more than 50 events this month to get riders ready for the new payment system.

If you can’t make it out to an outreach event, you can pick up a new card at the MTS Transit Store Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.