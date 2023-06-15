SAN DIEGO — The Board of Directors for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) gathered for a meeting Thursday morning in effort to put an end to a workers strike impacting bus routes in South Bay and East County.

Workers were seen gathering outside the the MTS headquarters in the East Village around 8 a.m., with some waving union flags as they wait for what’s next.

The MTS Board of Directors is considering a plan to offer an extra $1 million for the current contract, with hopes that services are restored by Friday of next week.

On the list of things drivers are requesting: access to cleaner restrooms as well as an end to forced overtime work.

Shane Harris, the president of the People’s Association of Justice, rallied a crowd behind a microphone outside MTS headquarters around 9 a.m. as discussions took place.

“I’ve seen some comments from people around our city saying, ‘Oh I wish those people would get back to work, I wish they would drive.’ Well what I got to tell those people is that they’re not gonna drive until they get the end of the split shifts. They’re not gonna drive until they get clean bathrooms on their routes,” Harris stated.

Harris went on to say that until the negotiated terms of the bus drivers are met, the strike will go on.

The ongoing strike against the MTS-contracted company Transdev started last month, shutting down hundreds of bus routes.

MTS Board of Directors chair and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn has previous called on the agency to end the strike, saying that the agency is “deeply concerned about the failure” of Transdev to reach an agreement so transportation services can resume.