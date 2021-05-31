Mt. Soledad Memorial Day ceremony honors the fallen

SAN DIEGO — A Memorial Day tribute at Mt. Soledad Monday afternoon was one of many such ceremonies held across San Diego County.

Veterans gathered in quiet contemplation over the service and sacrifice made by their friends and family members.

FOX 5 spoke with former Marine Lt. Col. Tony Anthony, who said it has taken years for people to recognize the sacrifices from the Vietnam War.

“Today is not happy day, it’s a sad day, especially for us combat veterans,” Anthony said. “I wish I could say more but I’m a little bit choked up just being here.”

And for the men he led and lost, his devotion is ever-present.

Veterans from World War II say days like this are the futures their friends dreamed of.

“When you look at the American flag flying in the breeze, it’s not flying by the breeze,” said Navy veteran Gilbert Nadeau. “It’s flying by the last breaths of every serviceman who gave his life for this country.”

Remembrance ceremonies were also held at Naval Air Station North Island, Miramar National Cemetery and Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.