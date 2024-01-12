SAN DIEGO — San Diego County announced Friday a mouse positive for hantavirus was found in Mission Trails, the first positive of the new year.

Hantavirus is a deadly disease that can be transmitted to humans by inhaling rodent droppings. It is rather rare, with only 17 cases reported in San Diego in 2023, because rodents tend to avoid people, according to the San Diego County Vector Control Program.

The Western Harvest mouse that tested positive was found on the eastern side of Mission Trails on Jan. 5, 2024, the first local detection of hantavirus in 2024.

In San Diego County, deer mice are the main carriers of hantavirus, and are most commonly found in rural areas, the desert and mountain areas. Infected rodents spread the virus through urine, feces and saliva, so it’s important to take preventive measures to keep them out of your home.

Here are some tips for detecting and getting rid of mice.

Since the virus is spread through the air, when cleaning up rodent droppings never sweep or vacuum; use bleach or disinfectant, gloves and seal it all in a bag before washing your hands. It’s also important to ventilate the area well before and after.

Symptoms of hantavirus usually develop between 1-8 weeks after exposure:

Severe muscle aches

Chills, fever or fatigue

Headache or dizziness

Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain

Difficulty breathing

Although there is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, medical care can help reduce symptoms. However, about 30-40% of people who contract the virus die from it.

The San Diego County’s Vector Control Program regularly collects blood samples from wild mice to test for hantavirus, then notifies the public of any positives. Visit San Diego County’s website for information on positive cases reported in past years, and for information on protecting yourself from hantavirus.