Mountain lion or large predator blamed in farm animal deaths

ALPINE (CNS) – A mountain lion or other predatory animal was believed to have killed a group of livestock in a pen on a rural property in Alpine, deaths that originally prompted an investigation of possible animal cruelty, authorities said Saturday morning.

Deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 19 to a private ranch in the 400 block of Peutz Valley Road, according to Lt. Anthony O’Boyle of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“The manner and cause of death of the animals was suspicious,” O’Boyle said at the time.

The results of a necropsy by a county veterinarian returned this week revealed some of the 10 farm animals, including lambs, goats and a ram, may have been attacked by a large predator, O’Boyle said.

While there have been no reported mountain lion sightings in the area, the department urged residents to be aware of their surroundings, not go outside at night alone, protect pets by making sure they remain indoors at night and livestock are placed in secure pens, O’Boyle said.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion or any other predatory animal was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

