SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Office of Education announced schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed Thursday due to forecasted high winds.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” San Diego COE stated in an email Wednesday to FOX 5.

Santa Ana winds are expected to increase Wednesday evening and peak overnight into Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service San Diego. Multiple wind warnings are in effect through Thursday night as well.

NWS San Diego advises the public to use extreme caution when traveling and to make sure to secure outdoor objects.