SAN DIEGO — The mountain biker who died over the weekend while trying to save hikers suffering from dehydration in Jacumba has been identified by authorities.

Kai Torres Bronson, a 24-year-old resident of Otay Mesa, was named as the deceased, according to the County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Authorities were alerted to the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday when a call came in reporting at least seven people in heat distress at Carrizo Gorge trail near Jacumba, officials said. Cal Fire ground crews and a sheriff’s helicopter were dispatched to assist.

Torres Bronson was on a mountain bike ride with three of his friends, when authorities with Cal Fire say they came upon four hikers who were suffering from heat distress at least five miles away from the trailhead.

Two of the mountain bikers were at the bottom of the hill when emergency crews arrived, while the other two remained with the hikers. The temperature around the time crews arrived was reportedly about 106 degrees.

The sheriff’s helicopter was used to transport the hikers from the trail. They were evaluated by paramedics and all refused transportation to a hospital, Cal Fire said.

While the remaining two mountain bikers prepared for the return ride to their original meeting point, Torres Bronson began complaining of feeling tired and his friend went to retrieve water for him, according to the Department of the Medical Examiner.

Torres Bronson was later accompanied by the friend as he attempted to return to the meeting point, collapsing multiple times along the way until he ultimately became unresponsive upon a railroad right-of-way.

While transporting him to a nearby hospital via ambulance, medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures to no avail. The Medical Examiner said that he was pronounced dead via radio with a local emergency department.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the department. The manner of death remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Cal Fire urged anyone traveling outdoors in the heat to:

“ … remember to bring an adequate amount of water and food if you are enjoying our backcountry and try to plan activities earlier in the day when the temperatures are cooler. Also, hike in a group and let friends and family know where you’ll be and what time you expect to finish.”

FOX 5’s Amber Coakley contributed to this report.