JULIAN, Calif. — Some East County schools will shut down Monday due to inclement weather, while others will start later than usual.

All schools in the Warner Unified School District will be closed Monday.

Four other districts will have their schools start late:

• Julian Union Elementary School District

• Julian Union High School District

• Mountain Empire Unified School District

• Spencer Valley School District