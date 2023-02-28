SAN DIEGO — Continued icy conditions in mountain communities after last week’s storm that brought inches of snow to the inland areas have again prompted a school schedule change.

Schools in the Warner Unified School District will have a late start on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to ensure the safety to students and school staff, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

Other districts that had a late start earlier this week, including Julian Union and Mountain Empire School Districts, will resume their regular schedules today.

This comes after several days of closures last week due to storm systems that brought high winds, low-elevation snow and rain to the area.

Another storm is expected to impact San Diego in the coming days, bringing substantial rain to the region and more snow in mountain communities.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains until Wednesday at 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service San Diego.

Conditions are expected to clear up on Thursday and into the weekend.