EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.

Shawn Hill, 57, was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Jan. 4 around 10:41 a.m. at 581 El Cajon Blvd. Police said Hill was trapped underneath the vehicle, prompting bystanders to use floor jacks to lift the truck off him.

Responding paramedics transported Hill to the Sharp Memorial Hospital Trauma Unit, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of his death was noted as multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the truck did not leave the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, police said.