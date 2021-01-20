Motorhome fire spreads to brush off I-8

SAN DIEGO — Crews knocked down a fire that spread from a motorhome to brush off Interstate 8 Wednesday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted about the fire, which was along the westbound lanes of I-8, west of Japatul Valley Road and state Route 79. The flames burned a fourth of an acre before firefighters stopped their spread.

Drivers in the area were told to expect delays as crews worked to clean up.

