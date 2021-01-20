Motorhome fire spreads to brush off I-8

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Crews knocked down a fire that spread from a motorhome to brush off Interstate 8 Wednesday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted about the fire, which was along the westbound lanes of I-8, west of Japatul Valley Road and state Route 79. The flames burned a fourth of an acre before firefighters stopped their spread.

Drivers in the area were told to expect delays as crews worked to clean up.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News