Motorcyclist suffers head injury, rib fractures after crashing into Jeep

SAN DIEGO – A 71-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after police say he ran a red light and crashed his motorcycle into a driver in a Jeep near the Linda Vista neighborhood.

The crash took place just after noon in the 7000 block of Friars Road, according to the San Diego Police Dept. Officers said the man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Friars Road in the No. 3 lane when he failed to stop for a red light.

He then broadsided a 2017 Jeep driven by a 23-year-old woman, who was exiting the Apex Mission Valley Apartments on a green light, police said.

The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified by police, sustained “major head injuries and multiple fractured ribs” in the incident. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported for the other driver.

Officers from the Traffic Division are investigating the crash.