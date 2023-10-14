SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in the Mount Hope neighborhood Friday night and the suspects remain on the loose, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 53-year-old man was sitting on his motorcycle around 11:25 p.m., which was parked on the northwest corner of the intersection of Market Street and Denby Street.

At that same time, police say a light colored truck was traveling southbound on Denby Street with at least six people in the bed of the truck.

Bystanders/witnesses reported hearing at least three gunshots, but were unable to locate where the shots were coming from, SDPD explained.

One bullet went through the right side faring on the victim’s motorcycle, and struck him in the right knee area, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury were determined to be non-life threatening.

At this time, SDPD says there are no suspect descriptions and no one in custody.

Southeastern Division detectives responded and are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.