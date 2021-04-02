Motorcyclist seriously hurt in head-on crash

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hurt when a motorcycle hit a BWM head-on near San Pasqual Valley Friday, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department responded to 18900 San Pasqual Valley Road just after 4:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the department said a 35-year-old man headed eastbound on a 2016 Honda RS motorcycle crossed over the center line into the westbound lane.

UPDATE: EB/WB SR-78 from Bandy Canyon Rd to Weekend Villa Rd reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 3, 2021

Police say the motorcycle collided head-on with a 2015 BMW 328i driven by a 40-year-old woman. Her two children, ages 4 and 10, were also in the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple serious injuries, which weren’t life-threatening, according to police. The 40-year-old driver of the BWM suffered a small bump on her forehead and neither child was hurt.

Police said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Traffic Investigations Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.