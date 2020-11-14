Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries Saturday when an SUV turned in front of him on a street in the Encanto area of San Diego.

The crash at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Winnett Street happened about 4:10 p.m., SDPD Officer Robert Heims said. The 31-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Federal when a 23-year-old man in a northbound Chevrolet Suburban on Winnett attempted to make a left in front of the motorcycle, prompting the crash.

The motorcyclist suffered fractures to his right leg and right foot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Heims said. The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.