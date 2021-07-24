Motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A 43-year-old male motorcyclist collided with a vehicle in Chula Vista Saturday and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened about 11:35 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Windingwalk Street, according to Officer E. Christopher of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers and firefighters treated the unconscious man, Christopher said.

The 45-year-old male driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, the officer said. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the collision.

The Chula Vista Police Department traffic bureau was investigating the accident.

