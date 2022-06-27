File – A California Highway Patrol logo on the door of an officer’s vehicle.

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 5 in San Diego, authorities said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said Monday that a 22-year-old motorcyclist from Tulsa, Oklahoma died after traveling off the highway at a high rate of speed on southbound I-5, just north of H Street. The unidentified motorcyclist veered off the roadway around 5:40 p.m., traveling onto the right shoulder before eventually hitting a highway sign.

CHP officers responded and found the man ejected from the motorcycle and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not say whether or not the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

At this time, it is unknown whether drugs and or alcohol were a factor in this incident. Officials say a toxicology report is being conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by officers with the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to reach out to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at 858-694-2895.