SAN DIEGO – A man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on state Route 94 over the weekend has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sharly Thao of San Marcos was killed after his motorcycle crashed in Campo Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, Thao was traveling eastbound on SR-94 with a group of motorcyclists when he traveled off the road and struck a curb. The motorcycle struck an embankment and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. At the time of the incident, Thao was driving at an estimated 35 miles per hour.

Law enforcement and EMS were called to the scene and attempted to provide lifesaving care, but Thao was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Thao’s official cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.