BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a solo crash last month on a rural East County road has been identified by authorities.

Emiliano Coleman, a 68-year-old Pine Valley resident, was traveling north on Great Southern Overland State Route near Borrego Springs around 3 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said.

Officials say Coleman went off the side of the roadway, struck a small embankment and was ejected from the motorcycle. A witness in the area heard the collision and ran over to render aid to the man while a bystander called 911, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, responding paramedics pronounced Coleman deceased on the scene. The cause of his death was noted as blunt force injuries.