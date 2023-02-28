SAN DIEGO — The motorcyclist who died in a solo Ocean Beach crash last week has been identified as a 60-year-old San Diego resident, medical officials said.

Christopher Huey Watkins was named as the decedent in the Feb. 19 accident.

Watkins was driving southbound on the 2600 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, when San Diego police officials said that he reportedly drove onto the right paved shoulder of the road to pass vehicles.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s office said Watkins then hit a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle, striking a light post. SDPD initially reported that he also hit a palm tree along the street.

Responders declared Watkins dead on the scene after attempting life saving measures. The medical examiner listed the official cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

Initial reports from law enforcement indicated that driving under the influence might have been a factor in the crash, however, no additional official determinations on this have been shared.

A SIG ALERT was issued for the road following the accident from 4:43 p.m. until 8:08 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Traffic division officers are investigating the collision.