CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon following a North County crash, said the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers received calls reporting a traffic collision at the intersection of Cannon Road and the north Interstate 5 off ramp around 4:45 p.m. Officials arrived at the scene, locating a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Toyota minivan which had collided.

Police said the downed motorcycle rider received treatment from the Carlsbad Fire Department and was transported to a local hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The driver of the minivan, a 72-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

A preliminary investigation, according to authorities, indicates the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and traveled through a red light when the rider collided with the minivan that was exiting the north I-5 off ramp.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 760-931-2197