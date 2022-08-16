FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 63-year-old man died Tuesday after he lost control of his motorcycle on the roadway and was ejected into a car in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. in the eastbound lane of East Mission Road, east of Via Zancas, Officer Hunter Gerber of the California Highway Patrol stated in a release. The Escondido man was riding a red Honda CTX motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control and was ejected into the westbound traffic lanes, colliding into a white Mercedes C250.

Upon arrival, first responders took the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to CHP.

Traffic lanes were impacted for about an hour after the crash.

Authorities say the rider was not suspected of being under the influence during the collision.

CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.