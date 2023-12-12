CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Chula Vista Tuesday night. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding one of the vehicles involved that fled the scene.

Authorities were alerted to the crash around 8:31 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the 00 block of H Street. When CVPD officers arrived on scene, the motorcyclist was found lying in the eastbound lane of H Street with major trauma.

Medics with the Chula Vista Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures on the motorcyclist, but he was later pronounced dead on scene. Their identity is being withheld by authorities at this time.

Preliminary investigation led officers to determine that there were three vehicles involved in the traffic collision in addition to the motorcycle, however, only two remained on scene. The third vehicle, described by police as a white SUV, had fled the scene.

No additional details were immediately available about the chain of events that led to the crash. Fault has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information that may help authorities identify the SUV or the driver is asked to contact CVPD’s Traffic Division.