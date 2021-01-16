Motorcyclist killed in I-5 crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. Saturday on I-5 north near Las Pulgas Canyon Road, but it was unclear if it involved another vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A blue sedan was seen in the center divider, the CHP said.

A witness told officers the sedan continued on while the motorcycle was down in the road, but admitted to not seeing the crash.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office was on the way to the crash scene at 4:38 p.m., the incident log said.