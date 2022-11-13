A motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run collision in Fallbrook on Saturday evening, said CHP. (Adobe Stock Photo)

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run collision in Fallbrook on Saturday evening, said the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP-Oceanside Area Office responded to the scene of a fatal incident around 5:45 p.m. on the 4500 block of South Mission Road, a press release noted.

Officials said a 32-year-old Fallbrook resident was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on South Mission Road, south of La Canada Road, at the time of the incident.

A 33-year-old male, also a Fallbrook resident, was driving a Toyota T-100 pickup truck westbound on La Canada Road and pulled into the intersection with South Mission Road, colliding with the motorcyclist, authorities said.

At that time, the motorcycle was pushed into the southbound lane of South Mission Road, where it collided with a grey Model S Tesla, CHP explained.

Following the collision, the driver of the Toyota pickup fled the scene and was later found at his home by CHP officers around 6:30 p.m. He was identified as Francisco Esteban Rodas.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, where he faces multiple charges related to this incident, including felony driving under the influence (DUI) and felony hit and run.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. Any member of the public who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the CHP at 760-643-3400.