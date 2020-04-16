South Bay man killed in freeway motorcycle crash

OTAY MESA (CNS) – A 66-year-old Chula Vista man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car on Interstate 805 in the Otay Mesa area, throwing him to the ground, authorities said Thursday.

The crash was reported around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-805 south of state Route 905, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

CHP officers responded to the scene and found that the man had been ejected from his Vectrix scooter when he collided with a Nissan driven by a 22- year-old San Diego man, Castro said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Nissan driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, Castro said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

The two right lanes of the southbound freeway were closed until about 1:45 a.m. for the crash investigation and clean-up.