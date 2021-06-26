Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus on I-15

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle that rear ended a bus in the Miramar area is under investigation Saturday.

Officers were called at 11:43 p.m Friday to the Escondido (15) Freeway and Miramar Way where they found a bus in the right HOV lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers learned the bus was rear ended by a motorcycle, which had been traveling at a high rate of speed, the CHP said.

The collision is under investigation. Information on the victim was not available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News